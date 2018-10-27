Enjoy the sunny, unseasonably warm weekend while it lasts, for snow is in the forecast for Colorado Springs, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 74 degrees Saturday, 69 degrees Sunday and 75 degrees Monday. Skies are expected to be sunny Saturday and Sunday and mostly sunny Monday.
On average, temperatures reach 59 degrees Oct. 27, 28 and 29 in Colorado Springs, weather service data show.
But temperatures are expected to plummet Tuesday, with a chance of snow showers Tuesday night, the weather service says.
"Plan on unsettled weather through the end of next week," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Temperatures will only manage the 40s most days with a chance for rain and wet snow for our mountains and hills. Start thinking about how to incorporate the jacket into the Halloween costumes!"