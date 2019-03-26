If you’re lucky enough to be on spring break this week, you’re in for a treat: The weather forecast for Colorado Springs calls for mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s through Thursday.
The National Weather Service predicts a high of 67 degrees in the city on Tuesday, with south winds measuring up to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near critical fire conditions are expected over the I-25 corridor Tuesday afternoon. Expect an overnight low of 41 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Wednesday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees. The overnight low temperature is expected to be 43 degrees.
Temperatures will cool slightly on Thursday, with a high of 72 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Thursday night will bring mostly cloudy conditions and a low of 35 degrees, with a slight chance of showers, the NWS says.
Friday and Saturday will bring a slight chance of snow showers and blustery conditions. The highs are expected to reach 52 degrees Friday and 38 degrees on Saturday. An overnight low of 22 degrees is expected Friday night.