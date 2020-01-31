Colorado Springs residents will enjoy a relatively warm Friday ahead of an even warmer weekend.
Friday will be sunny, with a high near 50 and winds from 5-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service. This weekend will feature highs in the mid to upper 60s with winds from 5-10 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
No precipitation is expected in Colorado Springs on Friday, making January 2020 the 30th driest January on record. It tied for the 25th least snowiest January on record, the weather service tweeted on Friday.
Snow returns to the forecast Monday into Tuesday. Monday will feature a 40% chance of snow showers, which will escalate to an 80% chance of snow overnight. Tuesday will see a 70% chance of snow.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high just under 65 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high of nearly 70 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40 and winds from 10-15 mph, as well as a 40% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Monday night will see an 80% chance of snow.
Tuesday: Cloudy with a high near 22 and winds around 10 mph, as well as a 70% chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high just under 35, and winds around 5 mph.