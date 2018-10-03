The Colorado Springs area is expected to see another sunny, warm day on Wednesday before rain returns to the area.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo is predicting a high of 84 degrees for Colorado Springs with winds from 5 to 10 mph.
The weather service forecasts a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, with temperatures dipping into the 40s.
"Rain chances return late Wednesday night through Thursday while temperatures cool down about 20 degrees," reports Gazette news partner KKTV.
Showers are in the forecast again Thursday, with temperatures in the 60s, according to KKTV.
"The weekend looks cool and unsettled, with rain showers possible," KKTV reports. "Mountain locations will likely see some snow, too."