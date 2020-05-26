Tuesday will be warm and dry in Colorado Springs before possible precipitation re-enters the forecast the rest of the work week.
The city will see clear skies and a high of 75, with winds up to 15 mph on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Highs for the rest of the week will sit in the 70s and 80s, with a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday, a chance of showers Thursday, and a chance of thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 and winds up to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 75 and winds up to 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 90 and winds up to 10 mph.