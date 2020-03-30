033020-news-covid 18.JPG
Visitors walk through Garden of the Gods Park on a sunny day on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, as Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is encouraging all hikers, bikers, bird watchers and "sun worshippers" to maintain six feet of separation. No one should go out if feeling sick, he said. Team sports should not be played, he added, and children should not be sharing playground equipment.

 (Photo by The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Colorado Springs will enjoy warm, breezy weather through Friday, when the day's high dips and the potential for snow enters the forecast.

Tuesday should be sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-15 mph. Wednesday and Thursday will look similarly, though Thursday is forecast to be a bit cooler and may include rain showers.

Here's a look at the forecast this week.

Wednesday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60, a chance of showers and winds from 5 to 20 mph.

Friday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 45, a 20% chance of snow showers and winds from 5 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Most sunny with a high near 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65 and winds from 5-15 mph.

Jerry Herman is The Gazette's Digital Director. He can be reached at jerry.herman@gazette.com.

