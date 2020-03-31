Colorado Springs will enjoy warm, breezy weather through Friday, when the day's high dips and the potential for snow enters the forecast.
Tuesday should be sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-15 mph. Wednesday and Thursday will look similarly, though Thursday is forecast to be a bit cooler and may include rain showers.
Here's a look at the forecast this week.
Wednesday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60, a chance of showers and winds from 5 to 20 mph.
Friday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 45, a 20% chance of snow showers and winds from 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Most sunny with a high near 50 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65 and winds from 5-15 mph.