Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 69F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.