Weather in Colorado Springs should be warm and wet through Saturday night, with a chance of precipitation each day and high temperatures around 70.
Thursday will be sunny, with a high just above 70 and a 30% chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. That chance of thunderstorms increases to 40% by the evening, through 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Friday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 70 and winds from 5-15 mph. A chance of thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m., then likely showers and a possible thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Overall chance of thunderstorms is 60%.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and winds from 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 85 and winds from 10-15 mph.