Monday’s pleasant weather will stick around for a few days.
It will be warm and dry Tuesday with temperatures in the mid- to high 70s, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday’s high will be a breezy 77 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Wind gusts are projected to reach up to 20 mph.
A similar forecast is projected for Wednesday, with a high near 71 degrees and a slight breeze.
Chances for rain and thunderstorms begin on Thursday. The high will be in the 80s, and the service says rain and storms could begin in the afternoon.
The forecast shows that rain and thunderstorms are also predicted for Friday, with the high reaching 80 degrees.
Rain and thunderstorms are likely to stay through the weekend with temperatures around 75 degrees.