Sunny skies and unseasonably warm weather are in Colorado Springs' forecast this weekend, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 59 degrees Saturday, 60 degrees Sunday and 53 degrees Monday.
On average, temperatures reach 43 degrees on Feb. 2, 3 and 4, weather service data show.
Skies are expected to be sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday and sunny Monday. Sunday will be breezy, with a 5 to 10 mph wind increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusts of up to 45 mph.
"We are staying mild and breezy through the middle of next week, with temperatures holding in the 40s and 50s," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.