Forecasters predict high temperatures with relief from afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday for parts of eastern and northeastern Colorado, including the cities of Limon, Burlington and Sterling. The tornado watch extends into parts of Kansas and Nebraska.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska until 7 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/J0wDTD1lIS— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 13, 2019
Today’s forecast high in Colorado Springs is 87 degrees, the weather service in Pueblo reported. There’s a 30% chance of rain after 5 p.m.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 90.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather