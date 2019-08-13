red rock canyon 1.jpg
Red Rock Canyon Open Space. 

 Seth Boster/The Gazette
Forecasters predict high temperatures with relief from afternoon thunderstorms Tuesday in Colorado Springs.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday for parts of eastern and northeastern Colorado, including the cities of Limon, Burlington and Sterling. The tornado watch extends into parts of Kansas and Nebraska.

Today’s forecast high in Colorado Springs is 87 degrees, the weather service in Pueblo reported. There’s a 30% chance of rain after 5 p.m.

Here’s the forecast through the week from NWS:

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. 

