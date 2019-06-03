4:02 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a tornado warning for West and Central Baca County, including towns of Springfield and Elder until 4:30 p.m. Monday.
The weather report read that "a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Pritchett, or 11 miles southwest of Springfield."
Tornado Warning continues for Springfield CO until 4:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/AwYLvEaR5V— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 3, 2019
--
Following a seemingly endless winter with late-season snowfall, summer storm season is upon us in the Pikes Peak region — even if the calendar technically says it's still spring.
Colorado Springs was under a severe thunderstorm warning as of Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service's report warned of wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter size hail for northeastern Colorado Springs until 2:30 p.m.
Most of Eastern Colorado was issued a severe thunderstorm watch from the National Weather Service on Monday afternoon until 9 p.m. The following counties were listed in the report: Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Elbert, El Paso, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Las Animas, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Otero, Phillips, Prowers, Pueblo, Sedwick, Washington, Weld and Yuma.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Colorado until 9 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/cshMVzEbpN— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 3, 2019
Warm weather is expected Monday in Colorado Springs with a high near 84 degrees. Sunny skies are expected for most of the day until an afternoon storm rolls in about 4 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts. Late-night showers are expected with a low of 50 degrees.
Tuesday will also see summer-like weather with a high near 81. There is a high chance for rain at about 3 p.m. and until midnight.
Wednesday will be slightly cooler with higher chances of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 69 and the day will be more overcast, the forecast shows. There is a 50 percent chance of rain throughout the day and overnight.
Nickle-sized hail will be possible during this week's thunderstorms, the service said in a hazardous weather outlook.
There is a 20 percent chance of showers on Thursday during lunchtime and the high will be near 75 degrees. There is a low chance for showers overnight, the service reports.
Friday and Saturday will be sunny with highs near 80 degrees and Sunday's high will be near 70. There are no chances for precipitation over the weekend as of Monday.