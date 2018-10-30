Colorado Springs could see upwards of 3 to 5 inches of snow from a storm passing through between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo expects rain to start mainly after 5 p.m. and change to snow after about 7 p.m. Snow is forecast to continue through 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Trick-or-treaters in the Pikes Peak region will need to break out the coats and mittens Wednesday.
El Paso County is forecast to receive about 3 to 5 inches of snow on Halloween, with more possible in the foothills and 2 to 4 inches possible in the southern portion of the county, the weather service reported.
Woodland Park could see closer to 6 to 8 inches.
The weather service warned drivers on their commutes Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to anticipate snow-covered roads and limited visibility.
A high temperature of 45 degrees is forecast Tuesday and the high Wednesday is expected to be 40, according to the weather service.
The city’s average daily temperature on Halloween is 45. The city’s coldest Halloween since 1895 was in 1991 with a low of 10 degrees, weather service data show.
Colorado Springs had about a half-inch of snow accumulate on Halloween last year. The record snowfall came in 1972, with more than a foot of snow on Halloween.
Following this week's storm, meteorologists expect partly sunny skies with a high of 52 degrees Thursday and sunny skies with a high of 52 degrees Friday.
Though no snow is in the forecast for Colorado Springs through the end of the weekend, Tuesday's storm is the beginning of a wave of snow hitting the Western Slope, OpenSnow forecaster Joel Gratz reported.
More than 6 inches of snow is possible by the end of Tuesday in much of the Interstate 70 corridor near Breckenridge and south to Monarch Pass. Mountains west of the Continental Divide should see 2 to 4 inches.
Gratz expects three more bumps of snow Wednesday night through Thursday, Friday night and Saturday, and Sunday night through Monday.
"The storms on Thursday / Saturday / Monday should all favor the northern mountains," Gratz wrote. "If any of these systems push further south, the entire state could get snow, and if the track of these storms moves north, then we might see little or no snow."