A storm that has been dumping snow on southern Colorado could drop 1 to 3 inches in the Pikes Peak region overnight Friday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service expects snow to start falling in the northern part of El Paso County by mid-morning — about 10 a.m. — and by late afternoon in Colorado Springs. By Saturday morning, El Paso and Teller counties could see 1 to 3 inches.
Though temperatures will only drop to a low of 19 degrees overnight, the storm will be blustery. Winds will be between 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph overnight, the weather service said.
As the storm blows out of the region, the winds should calm and the clouds should clear. The weather service predicted sunny skies for Saturday afternoon and mostly sunny skies Sunday.
Temperatures will gradually tick up into the high 50s by Tuesday.
The storm headed for Colorado Springs has piled up snow in southern Colorado this week. More than 40 inches has fallen on Wolf Creek Pass since Tuesday, and Purgatory ski resort reported 24 inches between Thursday and Friday morning, according to OpenSnow.
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed U.S. 160 on Wolf Creek Pass for the second day in a row for avalanche control. Passes near Grand Junction are also shutdown for avalanche control, including Colorado 139 on Douglas Pass and Colorado 65 on Grand Mesa Summit.