Colorado Springs may get the snow it was anticipating earlier this week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted a 30 percent chance of snow showers after 2 p.m. with some possible thunder. The likelihood increases to 70 percent between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. before dropping to 50 percent for the rest of the day Saturday.
The weather service expects about 1 to 3 inches in Colorado Springs and Monument, 2 to 4 in Woodland Park and about an inch in Denver.
The high should be about 40 degrees in Colorado Springs both days. Temperatures will dip below freezing to a low of about 25 degrees.
Sunday is forecast to be sunny and a high of 62 degrees.