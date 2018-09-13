Temperatures Colorado Springs are not expected to surpass an all-time high following two days of record-breaking days of heat, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast a high of 90 degrees Thursday, just shy of the record set in 1990 of 94 degrees.
Temperatures will drop only slightly, with highs of 87 degrees Friday and Saturday, and a high of 88 degrees Sunday.
The city's average high temperature for Sept. 13 is 76 degrees, weather service data show.
Wednesday's high of 91 degrees broke the day's heat record of 90 degrees set in 1956, while Tuesday's high of 90 degrees beat the record set in 1895.