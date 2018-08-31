Chances of thunderstorms are in Colorado Springs' forecast over Labor Day weekend, meteorologists say.
Saturday has a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly from noon until 9 p.m., the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted. Sunday and Monday each have a 30 percent chance from noon until midnight.
"We will see the potential for small hail, gusty wind and heavy rainfall each afternoon — severe weather with large hail is not expected," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Temperatures are expected to reach 74 degrees Saturday, 75 degrees Sunday and 76 degrees Monday, the weather service said.
Slight winds are in the forecast each day and night.