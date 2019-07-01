Pikes Peak area residents can expect highs in the 80s for the week, with afternoon showers likely.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 79 for Monday and warmer temperatures throughout the rest of the week. There is a 70% chance of rain in the afternoon Monday and a 60% chance Monday night.
Highs of 83 on Tuesday, 86 on Wednesday and 87 on July Fourth are expected.
Independence Day has a slight chance of rain, with a 30% chance after noon and 20% chance Thursday night.
"We may see an isolated storm for the Pikes Peak region late in the day [Thursday] but the vast majority of us will stay dry," Gazette news partner KKTV said.