pikespeakcam.jpg

Pikes Peak area residents can expect highs in the 80s for the week, with afternoon showers likely.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 79 for Monday and warmer temperatures throughout the rest of the week. There is a 70% chance of rain in the afternoon Monday and a 60% chance Monday night.

Highs of 83 on Tuesday, 86 on Wednesday and 87 on July Fourth are expected.

Independence Day has a slight chance of rain, with a 30% chance after noon and 20% chance Thursday night.

"We may see an isolated storm for the Pikes Peak region late in the day [Thursday] but the vast majority of us will stay dry," Gazette news partner KKTV said.

636-0210

@evanochsner

Tags

Evan is a 2019 intern at The Gazette. He is a Colorado Springs native who is currently a student at Northwestern University.

Load comments