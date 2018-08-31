An advisory from the National Weather Service in Pueblo states possible thunderstorms, lightning and moderate winds today in Colorado Springs.
An expected high of 88 with partly sunny skies are in store for today, following with a 30 percent chance of storms this afternoon, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., the NWS said. Wind gusts will likely be up to 15 mph.
Temperature highs will stay in the high 70's through Saturday and Sunday, along with a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms on both days.
Wind speeds should stay moderate for Labor Day Lift Off events this weekend, around 11 mph. Winds are expected to lower to 5 mph into the evening, meteorologists say.