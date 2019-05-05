Make sure to get in the outdoor activities Sunday morning before thunderstorms roll into Colorado Springs.
The National Weather Service predicted mostly sunny skies in the morning followed by a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Temperatures should reach nearly 75 degrees.
Monday morning is expected to be clear, followed by another round of thunderstorms and rain Monday night. The city will see little to no reprieve from the rain and clouds into Tuesday and through Wednesday night.
Temperatures will gradually fall as the week progresses, hitting as low as 34 degrees Wednesday night. Higher elevations could see snow.