Snow showers and patchy, dense fog will cause slippery road conditions and reduced visibility Tuesday in the Pikes Peak region, forecasters predict.
Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected Tuesday morning, especially across the southern part of the state, and will taper off by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Office in Pueblo. By Tuesday night, there's a 50% chance for additional snowfall, with less than a half inch expected, the weather agency predicted.
As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported the following snow totals:
Woodland Park: 6 inches
Southwest Colorado Springs: 4 inches
Fountain: 3.5 inches
Central Colorado Springs: 2.5 inches
Monument: 2 inches
Air Force Academy: 2 inches
Temperatures will reach a high of 22, according to the forecast. Wednesday will bring clear, sunny skies and a high of 38, according to the agency.
Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Snow. Areas of fog before 11am. High near 22 and a low around 7. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38 and low around 20. Wind chill values between -5 and 5.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 and a low around 27.