Temperatures are expected to be near 90 degrees throughout the week in the Pikes Peak region with lower chances of afternoon storms, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A hazardous weather outlook issued by the service Wednesday warns of strong storms that are expected to move over the Palmer Divide and over the plains until midnight, including Kiowa and Crowley counties. The likely threats during storms will be hail up to two inches in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph. Locally heavy rain is expected and can cause flash floods.
Wednesday is forecast a 20% chance for storms after 5 p.m. and the high is expected to be near 87 degrees in Colorado Springs, meteorologists said.
Thursday is expected to be warmer with a high reaching near 92 degrees and a low chance of rain before midnight.
Friday's high will be near 91 degrees and there is a 20% chance of rain after noon, the service's forecast shows.
Saturday and Sunday's highs are forecast near 91 degrees with a 20% chance of rain Saturday afternoon. There is no chance for showers on Sunday, the forecast shows.
Next week is likely to start out with high temperatures again with a high near 92 on Monday and a high near 91 on Tuesday.