After a storm that blanketed El Paso County in as much as 9 inches of snow, temperatures are expected to tick up into the mid to high 50s this week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted mostly sunny skies Sunday and Monday with highs of 43 and 52 degrees in Colorado Springs. Temperatures will reach a peak Tuesday, with a forecast high of 57 degrees.
The city will stay warm Wednesday, though the high will drop to a balmy of 51 degrees.
Black Forest took the crown for the most snow by Saturday morning with 9.3 inches, the weather service reported. Bear Creek Regional Park saw 7.5 inches, while Manitou Springs, the Air Force Academy and Security recorded 7, 5.2 and 5 inches, respectively.