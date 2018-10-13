Temperatures in Colorado Springs will plummet nearly 40 degrees between Saturday and Sunday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 64 degrees Saturday and 26 degrees Sunday. The lows are expected to be 25 degrees Saturday and 14 degrees Sunday.
The weather service forecast a major early season snowstorm to hit southern Colorado alongside the low temperatures, with 1 to 3 inches possible in Colorado Springs.
Areas south of U.S. 50, especially the mountains, could see up to a foot, the weather service said.
Snow is expected to mostly fall during the day Sunday, with a 70 percent chance of snow midday and a 40 percent chance Sunday night.
Temperatures will gradually rise back into the low 50s during the beginning of the week, with a high of 35 degrees predicted Monday, 50 degrees Tuesday and 51 degrees Wednesday.