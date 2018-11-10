snow
A train goes by as snow covers the ground in Monument on Wednesday October 31, 2018. The snow fell overnight and covered the surrounding areas. Monument received 5.5 inches of snow. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Colorado Springs could see 4 inches of snow from a storm headed for the state Sunday, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast snow to begin after 1 a.m. Sunday with the most flakes falling mid-morning through the afternoon. Chances of snow last through Monday morning with 1 to 4 inches possible.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s with a low of 14 degrees Sunday.

The storm comes on the tail of a balmy Saturday in Colorado Springs. The weather service expects high temperatures in the mid to low 50s and mostly sunny skies.

