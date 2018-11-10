Colorado Springs could see 4 inches of snow from a storm headed for the state Sunday, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast snow to begin after 1 a.m. Sunday with the most flakes falling mid-morning through the afternoon. Chances of snow last through Monday morning with 1 to 4 inches possible.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s with a low of 14 degrees Sunday.
The storm comes on the tail of a balmy Saturday in Colorado Springs. The weather service expects high temperatures in the mid to low 50s and mostly sunny skies.