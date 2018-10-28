Temperatures are expected to drop nearly 30 degrees as a winter storm blows through Colorado Springs early this week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 70 degrees Sunday and 78 degrees Monday. Temperatures are forecast to drop to a high of 49 degrees and low of 29 degrees Tuesday.
The storm associated with the temperature drop is expected to start as rain after noon Tuesday and turn to snow showers about midnight, the weather service reported. A winter mix should last until about noon Wednesday.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the mid to high-40s through the end of the week.