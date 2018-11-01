Colorado Springs is expected to see below-average temperatures this weekend, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 51 degrees Saturday and 49 degrees Sunday. The average for this time of year is about 58 degrees.
The city will see a brief reprieve from the cold fall temperatures Friday, with a high of 60 degrees.
"A snow shower or two will be possible near the mountains (this weekend), but most of us will stay dry," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "Shower chances come back on Monday and Wednesday of next week. Wednesday will be chilly, so whatever showers occur, will likely be in the form of snow. Likely nothing major."