Temperatures could reach nearly 60 degrees this weekend in Colorado Springs as sub-zero degree weather continues to blast the eastern half of the U.S.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 50 degrees Thursday, 54 degrees Friday and 59 degrees Saturday. All three days should be sunny with calm winds.
Sunday is expected to be a bit breezier, with potential for winds as high as 25 degrees in the afternoon. Sunday's high is forecast for 57 degrees.
The blast of Arctic air hitting the Midwest and the Northeast should start to clear Thursday afternoon, the weather service said. Wind chill values reached as low as minus 50 and 60 in the northern Midwest, with Ponsford, Minn. clocking minus 66 degrees Tuesday morning.