Colorado Springs should see a balmy weekend with temperatures well-above average for the Emma Crawford Coffin Races and the Air Force-Boise State football game, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo forecast a high of 66 degrees Friday and 71 degrees Saturday. Temperatures will dip to a high of 64 degrees Sunday before rising back up to 71 degrees Monday.
The average for Oct. 26 is 60 degrees, while the average for Oct. 27 through Oct. 29 is 59 degrees, according to weather service data.
The warm temperatures are not expected to last, though, as a storm system moves through Colorado Tuesday through Thursday.