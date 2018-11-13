After a brisk, snowy weekend, temperatures in Colorado Springs are forecast to return to average this week, meteorologists say.
Tuesday started at a chilly 18 degrees with wind chill, but is expected to hit a high of 43 degrees Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. Temperatures are forecast to warm up throughout the week, with a high of 53 degrees predicted for Wednesday and 57 degrees Thursday.
The average temperature for Nov. 13 is 52 degrees.
The Pikes Peak region should stay relatively dry during those days, with a stray cloud here or there, the weather service reported.
Eight to 10½ inches fell across El Paso County west of Interstate 25 Sunday and Monday, said Brad Carlberg, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Far less fell on the east side. Only 2.2 inches blanketed the Colorado Springs Airport on Sunday, followed by a trace Monday.
Many school districts closed for the day, and many flights out of the Colorado Springs Airport were delayed.