The Pikes Peak region will enjoy temperatures in the high 70s to kick of June, meteorologists predict.
The National Weather Service expects temperatures to reach 72 degrees Friday and 78 degrees Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms all three days, though they are fairly isolated.
The warm trend will continue beyond the weekend, says Gazette news partner KKTV.
"This warming trend lingers for the weekend and into next week," KKTV wrote. "However, we will return to the typical pattern we see in Colorado during the summer with afternoon rain/storm chances each day."