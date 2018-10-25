Temperatures are expected to almost graze 70 degrees this week in Colorado springs, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 63 degrees Thursday, 64 degrees Friday and 69 degrees Saturday.
Clouds will be minimal, with winds generally between 5 and 10 mph.
The Western Slope may see light flurries through the end of the week, OpenSnow forecaster Joel Gratz reported. The next major storm in the high country is expected to hit next week, bringing up to 2 feet of snow to the mountains.