This week's cold front is expected to blow past the Pikes Peak region and make way for summer temperatures this weekend, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 62 degrees Friday and 83 degrees Saturday. Temperatures are predicted to hover in the low 80s through the end of the weekend, with a high of 81 degrees in the forecast for Sunday.
"Due to a cold front, high temperatures will be back in the 50s and 60s today with gusty winds," said Gazette news partner KKTV. "We warm up for this weekend with highs soaring back into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky."
Winds are expected to be calm through Sunday, ranging between 5 and 15 mph.