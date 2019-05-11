exquisite
Temperatures in Colorado Springs have swung back to spring averages after a chilly, wet week.

The National Weather Service recorded temperatures at the Colorado Springs Airport at 10 a.m. Saturday to be about 57 degrees. Friday's high peaked at 44 degrees, according to weather service data.

Saturday's temperatures are expected to reach a high of 64 degrees, followed by highs of 67 and 74 degrees Sunday and Monday.

Thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon, though the rest of the week is forecast to be dry.

