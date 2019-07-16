PORTAL POOL WEATHER
Temperatures in the mid 90s are predicted for the rest of the week. In this file photo, Payton DeBoux, 12, of Colorado Springs winces as he goes flying out of a water slide in June 2019 at Portal Pool in Colorado Springs.  Anthony Souffle, The Gazette

 ANTHONY SOUFFLE
The heat wave continues in Colorado Springs with temperatures in the mid to high 90s predicted for the rest of the week.

Forecasters expect sunny skies with a high of 94 today until possible showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The National Weather Service warns that thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail.

Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week, with a high of 97 predicted on Friday.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service through Friday:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 97.

For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather

