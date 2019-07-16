The heat wave continues in Colorado Springs with temperatures in the mid to high 90s predicted for the rest of the week.
Forecasters expect sunny skies with a high of 94 today until possible showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. The National Weather Service warns that thunderstorms could bring heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 50 mph and small hail.
Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the week, with a high of 97 predicted on Friday.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service through Friday:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 97.
For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather