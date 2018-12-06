Make sure to grab a hat and gloves on the way to school or work this morning, as temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to stay below freezing Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 30 and a low of 15 degrees Thursday with winds between 10 and 15 mph. The hourly forecast shows a high of 17 degrees at 8 a.m., 26 at 11 a.m., 30 at 2 p.m. and back down to 26 and 18 degrees at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Temperatures should gradually rise through the weekend, with a highs of 37, 43 and 45 degrees predicted for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Colorado Springs should stay relatively dry, though the mountains are expected to see light snow through Friday. OpenSnow forecaster Joel Gratz expects 2 to 4 inches for most Colorado mountains, with a chance for 4 to 8 inches in the southern mountains.