Men play flag football in this Gazette file photo.
Temperatures in Colorado Springs are gradually making their way to average, with balmy fall weather forecast for the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 58 degrees with mostly sunny skies in Colorado Springs Thursday. That high should creep up to 64 degrees Friday and Saturday, peaking to a high of 65 degrees Sunday.

The average for Oct. 18 is 62 degrees with a record high of 82 degrees set in 2009.

Southern mountains received 2 to 3 inches of snow since Tuesday, while central mountains are expected to see 1 to 2 inches through Thursday night, meteorologist for OpenSnow Joel Gratz reported.

The mountains should be dry through Sunday when a weak storm may bring light flurries.

