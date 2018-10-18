Temperatures in Colorado Springs are gradually making their way to average, with balmy fall weather forecast for the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 58 degrees with mostly sunny skies in Colorado Springs Thursday. That high should creep up to 64 degrees Friday and Saturday, peaking to a high of 65 degrees Sunday.
The average for Oct. 18 is 62 degrees with a record high of 82 degrees set in 2009.
Southern mountains received 2 to 3 inches of snow since Tuesday, while central mountains are expected to see 1 to 2 inches through Thursday night, meteorologist for OpenSnow Joel Gratz reported.
The mountains should be dry through Sunday when a weak storm may bring light flurries.