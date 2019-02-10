The sun is expected to keep shining through the end of the weekend and into the start of the work week in Colorado Springs, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted sunny skies and a high of 44 degrees Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit lower Monday, with a forecast high of 39 degrees and a low of 14.
Winds are also expected to pick up Monday to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 45 mph, the weather service said.
Fire danger is a possibility, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
"Strong winds return by Monday and stay gusty all day. Although our temperatures won’t be warm, fire danger will be a concern with these conditions," KKTV wrote.