The sun will warm up Colorado Springs this weekend after a minor snowstorm brought frigid temperatures to the region earlier this week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service predicted a high of 36 degrees and sunny skies Friday. Temperatures should jump to 47 degrees Saturday, then back down to 43 degrees Sunday.
In the mountains, snow is expected to start to fall Saturday night and last through Tuesday, OpenSnow meteorologist Joel Gratz wrote. Totals will be meager compared with last weekend's storm, with 1 to 6 inches possible for mountains across the state.
The Aspen and Crested Butte areas will see the most snow, while the mountains east of the Continental Divide in the northern Front Range shouldn't see more than 3 or 4 inches, Gratz said.
A snowstorm that kicked off Saturday and lasted through Wednesday night delivered deep snow to the mountains. Silverton Mountain near Durango recorded 50 inches during the four days, 27 of which fell over 24 hours Wednesday. Winter Park received 14 inches between Wednesday morning and 4 p.m.
Colorado Springs saw a sprinkling of snow Wednesday, while Denver was blasted with upwards of 7 inches, the weather service reported. Temperatures in Colorado Springs plummeted from a high of 50 degrees Wednesday afternoon to 3 degrees Thursday morning.