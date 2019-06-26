Summer weather is finally making the rounds throughout the Pikes Peak region midweek, but snow is possible on the summit as the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb gears up, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Wednesday's high in Colorado Springs is expected to be near 88 degrees with sunny skies. Slight winds will pick up in the afternoon and rain showers are possible after 1 p.m., the service's forecast shows.
Thursday will bring warmer weather with a high near 91 degrees. There is a 10% chance for rain showers from 3 p.m. until midnight.
Higher temperatures and chances of rain are expected Friday in Colorado Springs, with a high near 94 degrees. Skies should be sunny before showers and thunderstorms roll in after 3 p.m. The chance for precipitation is 20%, meteorologists report.
Rain is likely over the weekend, but temperatures should stay near 90 degrees. There is a 40% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and a 50% chance Sunday afternoon.
While the foothills and the plains below Pikes Peak warm up, chances of snow still linger over the summit as the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb revs up.
The service's forecast shows up to 30% chances for snow showers Wednesday through late Friday with wind gusts topping out near 40 mph. Temperatures are expected to stay near 50 degrees and winds should calm through the weekend.
Showers producing rain and snow have a 50% chance overnight Saturday with a low of 33 degrees.
On Sunday, day of the race, there is a 50% chance of storms and thunder is possible between noon and 2 p.m. The high is expected to be near 45 degrees with partly sunny skies.