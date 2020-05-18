Monday will be sunny and warm in Colorado Springs ahead of a toasty week featuring highs in the 70s and 80s.
The city will see clear skies, with a high near 85 and winds up to 15 mph Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The rest of the week looks similar, with isolated thunderstorms Tuesday, as well as Thursday night.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high just under 85 and winds up to 20 mph. Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible after 3 p.m.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 35 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75 and winds up to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds up to 15 mph.
Saturday: Most sunny, with a high near 80 and winds up to 15 mph.