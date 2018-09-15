Colorado Springs' unseasonably hot weather will stick around into next week, meteorologists say.
The weather will be "hot and dry through the weekend and early next week, with a cool down possible late next week," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "We may have a few showers or storms around on Thursday, but rain chances certainly don't look good for most of us.
"With that in mind, the fire danger will continue to escalate."
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 87 degrees Saturday, 90 degrees Sunday and 88 degrees Monday in Colorado Springs. Skies are expected to either sunny or mostly sunny each day.
On average, temperatures reach 75 degrees Sept. 15 and 16 and 74 degrees Sept. 17, weather service data show.