Expect sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday in Colorado Springs, then chances for thunderstorms are expected to return to the region Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high on Tuesday in Colorado Springs is forecast 85 degrees with a slight breeze in the afternoon, the weather service's forecast shows.
Wednesday will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees and stronger winds. Some gusts could reach to 35 mph in the afternoon, meteorologists say.
A 20% chance of thunderstorms is forecast Thursday after 1 p.m. and the high is expected to be near 78 degrees. Showers are expected to continue over night with a low of 48 degrees.
Friday morning could see more rain before 7 a.m. and the high is expected to reach 80 degrees.
Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 80's Saturday and Sunday, the forecast shows.