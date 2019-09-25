Pikes Peak Highway (copy)

Forecasters predict clear, blue skies Wednesday in Colorado Springs. In this 2018 file photo, Aspen leaves line the shore while fisherman take advantage of a beautiful blue sky day at Crystal Reservoir on Pikes Peak. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Warm temperatures, paired with blue sunny skies, are likely Wednesday in Colorado Springs, forecasters say. 

The National Weather Service Office in Pueblo predicts a high of 82 for today and tomorrow. Expect slightly cooler conditions this weekend: a high of 74 is likely Friday, 77 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday. 

The week will likely be dry, aside from a possible chance of showers on Friday, the weather service reported. 

Here's the full forecast from NWS:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Load comments