Warm temperatures, paired with blue sunny skies, are likely Wednesday in Colorado Springs, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service Office in Pueblo predicts a high of 82 for today and tomorrow. Expect slightly cooler conditions this weekend: a high of 74 is likely Friday, 77 on Saturday and 80 on Sunday.
The week will likely be dry, aside from a possible chance of showers on Friday, the weather service reported.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.