Sunny skies are ahead in Colorado Springs, with no rain or snow in the forecast until late next week.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs of 44 degrees Saturday, 43 degrees Sunday and 50 degrees Monday.
On average, temperatures reach 42 degrees Dec. 8, 9 and 10 in Colorado Springs, weather service data show.
"Temperatures continue to warm into next week!" Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Highs reach the 40s and 50s for the first half of the week. By Thursday, temperatures drop quite a bit and we could see some snow showers