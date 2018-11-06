Colorado Springs is expected to see bits of snow that will clear to more sunny skies, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday with highs of 52 and 42 degrees, respectively.
Temperatures are forecast to continue to drop Wednesday night into Thursday as snow moves into the Pikes Peak region. Snow accumulations shouldn't amount to much, with a 20 percent chance before 11 a.m. and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, the weather service reported.
Friday and Saturday should see clear skies.