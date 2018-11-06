110118-news-snow-0156.jpg
Caption +

Snow falls from the heavily ladened limbs of trees in Woodland Park on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)

 Kelsey Brunner
Show MoreShow Less

Colorado Springs is expected to see bits of snow that will clear to more sunny skies, meteorologists say.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday with highs of 52 and 42 degrees, respectively.

Temperatures are forecast to continue to drop Wednesday night into Thursday as snow moves into the Pikes Peak region. Snow accumulations shouldn't amount to much, with a 20 percent chance before 11 a.m. and mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, the weather service reported.

Friday and Saturday should see clear skies.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments