The clear, warm weather will continue through the end of the weekend and into the beginning of the work week, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted a high of 81 degrees and clear skies Sunday, and a high of 85 degrees and sunny skies Monday.
"Saturday and Sunday look dry and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s. In fact, the weekend looks amazing!" said Gazette news partner KKTV. "You will have clear and comfortable weather for the Perseid meteor shower viewing as well!"
Storms may return as early as Tuesday, the weather service reported, with a 10 percent change of thunderstorms between noon and midnight.