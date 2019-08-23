Runners race to the top in annual Pikes Peak Ascent
Caption +

Racers prepare to begin their trek up to the summit of Pikes Peak during the annual Pikes Peak Marathon Ascent in 2018. The first wave of runners left the starting line at 7 a.m. Saturday at the 63rd annual event. (File photo / The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less

High temperatures and sunny skies are expected this weekend in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.

Today's high is predicted at 87 degrees. A few clouds in the sky today will likely clear by Saturday, forecasters predict.

Cloudless skies and a high of 93 degrees are expected Sunday, as hundreds race up Pikes Peak for the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon

Here's the full forecast through the weekend, from NWS

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

SundaySunny, with a high near 93.

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Tags

Load comments