High temperatures and sunny skies are expected this weekend in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Today's high is predicted at 87 degrees. A few clouds in the sky today will likely clear by Saturday, forecasters predict.
Cloudless skies and a high of 93 degrees are expected Sunday, as hundreds race up Pikes Peak for the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon.
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93.