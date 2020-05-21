Colorado Springs will see sunny skies on Thursday, with a high in the 70s and winds up to 15 mph.
Temperatures will top out at 74 and the day should be dry, though showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. They're again possible Saturday night into Memorial Day Monday.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Friday: Sunny, with a high just under 80 and winds up to 20 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 and winds up to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65 and winds around 10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65 and winds up to 5 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 and winds up to 10 mph.