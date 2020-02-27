Colorado Springs should be sunny and mostly clear through Sunday.
Locally, Thursday will be sunny, with a high just under 50, according to the National Weather Service's Pueblo office.
Snow showers return to the forecast Sunday evening — though the high for the day will top out at a relatively balmy 56 — and could persist through Monday night, potentially returning Tuesday night.
Elsewhere in the state, up to an inch of snow is possible, mainly over the state's central mountains, through Thursday morning, according to the hazardous weather outlook, re-issued this morning by the National Weather Service.
Additional snow is possible over the Continental Divide on Sunday, and rain and snow showers are possible for most of the state Sunday night into Monday. Another storm may bring additional show showers to the mountains late Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the weather service.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high just under 55 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 60 and winds from 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 and winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of rain and snow showers after 5 p.m.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 50 and winds from 5-10 mph; a chance of snow showers.